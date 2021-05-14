Outdated motor oil and coffee; Do you qualify for money from these lawsuit settlements?

If you wake up to Maxwell House or Yuban coffees, you may qualify to get some money back.

It's one of several class-action lawsuits with settlements that are paying individuals affected.

A class-action lawsuit involving Maxwell House and Yuban brands alleges labeling issues.

"They were promising x number of servings on the can and you just weren't getting them," said Scott Hardy about the lawsuit allegations. Hardy is with topclassactions.com.

The settlement includes the point that the company will change its labeling.

And if you bought various Maxwell House or Yuban ground coffee products between Aug. 27, 2015, and Jan. 18, 2021, you could get up to $5 without proof and up to $25 with a store receipt.

The company claims no wrongdoing and the deadline to file a claim is May 18, 2021.

Click here to see if you qualify for this settlement.

--

The deadline is coming up fast for another popular breakfast-related settlement we told you about involving Post cereals.

A lawsuit alleged that Honeycomb, Raisin Bran, and others were labeled as "healthy" when they contained high amounts of sugar.

If you bought these cereals between Aug. 29, 2012, and Nov. 2, 2020, you could get nearly $14 back.

The company claimed no wrongdoing and the deadline to file a claim is May 19, 2021.

Click here for more on this settlement.

--

Did you own a Sony dash?

It's a device originally released in 2010 meant for viewing online content and social media.

Hardy says a class action lawsuit alleged, "that Sony stopped supporting these Sony devices."

If you bought the now-discontinued device before July 2017, you could get up to $35 back.

The company claimed no wrongdoing and the deadline to file a claim is June 1, 2021.

Click here if you qualify for this settlement.

--

Finally, there's a lawsuit involving Dollar General which should remind us how important it is to look at the fine print.

The suit alleges that certain DG Auto motor oils sold were not meant for current car models and could cause damage.

In fact, the lawsuit says some of the containers state that the motor oil is not suitable for gasoline engines built after 1988.

Another motor oil container says it's not suitable for engines built after 1930.

If you bought one of the affected DG Auto motor oils between September 2010 and Dec. 31, 2017, you can get full refunds with proof of purchase, up to $16 without it, and up to $2,250 if you had provable damage because of the oil.

The company claimed no wrongdoing and the deadline to file a claim is Aug. 23, 2021.

Click here to learn more about this settlement.

Dollar General did settle other state lawsuits involving the motor oil.