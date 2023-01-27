Once cold and on the streets, Valley senior turning life around; 'I just kept asking God to help me'

PHOENIX — She lost her apartment and ended up on Valley streets for months, but then she reached out to the Let Joe Know team for help.

Some of you contacted us about Marylyn, offering clothes or a spare room in your house where she could stay.

Turns out, a month after our first visit, Marylyn is doing much better.

She has food and clothing and is making a Mesa hotel room her home — for now.

"I'm doing really well right now. It's better than being outside because it's freezing," she said.

Last month, a paycheck mixup at her job left Marylyn unable to pay rent.

She ended up seeking shelter where she could, on park benches and behind a gas station, until she was kicked out.

For about five months, Marylyn says, she wandered around trying to stay safe at night. By day, she picked up temporary jobs so she could eat.

"I just kept praying, asking God to help me, trying to stay focused on God because he's always been there for me," she said.

Cold and desperate, Marylyn called the Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team for help.

Our volunteer Madina worked to get some of that work money back for Marylyn.

We asked St. Vincent de Paul to get involved and they donated clothes.

And the city of Mesa's partnership with the "Off The Streets" program provided a hotel room where Marylyn is currently staying.

"When we received the call from you, they were able to call her directly and find out where she was," said Lindsey Balinkie with the City of Mesa.

Since then, the city has continued working with Marylyn.

"A few days ago, we went to the City of Mesa and got my voucher to look for an apartment," she said.

That is great news!

A housing voucher will pay part of Marylyn's rent, so she's on the hunt for an apartment and a full-time job.

"That's why I need to work. I don't know how much it's going to cost," she said.

Marylyn says she has experience in restaurant food preparation, customer service, and sales.

She's ready and hopeful.

I asked where she sees herself six months from now.

"By that time, I'll have my apartment and everything so I can focus on my health," Marylyn replied.

She just wants what many of us want: a good job and a decent place to call home.

I'd like to see Marylyn get that and I am asking you for help.

If you know of a job in the Mesa area or if you know of an apartment that takes housing vouchers, please email me with the details at joe@abc15.com.

I'll pass the information on to Marylyn.