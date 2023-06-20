No using toilet paper? Valley apartment's letter to residents causes stink

Increased rents, crazy fees for parking or valet trash service, and now some Valley renters are having their bathroom habits regulated?

A letter sent to Granada Lakes residents in Tempe is raising a massive stink.

In bolded writing, the letter states, because of concern over clogged sewer lines: "Residents shall not dispose of any type of toilet paper, feminine products or flushable wipes in toilet."

No toilet paper in the toilet?

Residents at the apartment had a range of reactions from laughing at the letter to anger. One resident asked the big question — what are they expected to do?

"Did they want us to have a facility outside like a Porta John?"

A Let Joe Know viewer emailed about the letter. They expressed concerns they could potentially be evicted for using toilet paper. Another resident says they reached out to the City of Tempe worried the entire complex may have a plumbing issue.

The city investigated.

The plumbing is fine, but a city spokesperson says any other issues (like the toilet paper) would be a civil matter between tenants and the landlord regarding their lease.

The Let Joe Know team spoke to the apartment's front office. The manager connected us to Cornerstone Property Services .

At first, a spokesperson called the letter a punctuation error, then a "mistake."

The company sent what they call a clarification letter to tenants stating: You can flush regular toilet paper.

Good news for Granada Lakes bathroom users.

Potty humor aside, remember to read your lease carefully. Many do stipulate no feminine products or even flushable wipes are allowed to be flushed, which is the case at Granada Lakes. If you do, you could be on the hook for any damages, or your lease could be canceled.

Learn more about your rights as a tenant or landlord in Arizona here.