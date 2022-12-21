New year, same scam in 2023? A variation of old scams likely next year

PHOENIX — As the year comes to an end, scammers are getting ready to take your money in 2023.

Many of the biggest scams are expected to be variations of ones we already saw.

With confusion over student loan forgiveness, scammers took advantage this year, creating fake websites and getting Social Security numbers by pressuring with phony deadlines.

The call-blocking app Robokiller estimates in 2022, Americans lost $5 billion to student loan scams.

Expect the same in 2023 as there is still confusion over when or if the loan forgiveness will happen.

Most successful scams have two elements-gaining or losing big money is on the line.

And there's pressure to act now. They are big parts of the latest email/text scams we're seeing.

They show you ordered something, that a subscription is renewing, or even that you're due a refund.

Never click on links or reply to texts or emails from anywhere unless you know, for sure, exactly who sent it.

And in most cases, you will not know that. Instead, if you think there may be an issue, contact businesses through sources you know are legit.

The phone is another major tool that scammers are expected to continue using in 2023.

Whether it's a fake auto warranty seller or government impersonators, they threaten or offer impossible deals so you act now.

Never give out bank, credit card or personal information by phone, to someone you don't know.

In fact, don't answer the phone in 2023 unless the number is on your contact list!

I've heard people say "but Joe, what if it's my doctor or something I must know."

If it's important, they will leave a message.

Make sure, unlike my dad, you have your voicemail set up!

Finally, if you've got construction plans in 2023, expect more contractors taking big upfront deposits and not doing the work.

So many people lost money to grab-and-go contractors and that's expected to continue next year.

Give 25% or less upfront and schedule payments on progress.

But don't hire anyone without checking their contractor license with the state, also being asked to pay with a gift card is a scam.

Only use cash apps if you know exactly who gets your money. And that big check you got from a new employer before you did any work, is fake.

Hope you have a scam free 2023!

Check out the Better Business Bureaus scams tracker.

Here's the Federal Trade Commission's biggest scams of 2021.