Need free legal help for cheap? Let Joe Know has a few options



Need a lawyer but it costs too much?

There are organizations throughout Arizona that offer free or low cost help... if you qualify!

First, determine what you need.

The Maricopa County Bar Lawyer Referral Service can help.

For about $40, you can consult with an attorney and decide.

Next question, do you qualify for low cost help?

Azlawhelp.org has a list of organizations across the state that offer low cost or free services if you meet certain qualifications.

Community Legal Services offers help with housing, benefits, taxes, employment, domestic violence and many consumer issues.

It's a free service if your income is $31,000 or less for a family of 4.

But, higher incomes might qualify depending on the issue.

Click here for more on Community Legal Services.

Thought of suing someone yourself?

Check your county's small claims court.

In Maricopa County, it costs $52 to file.

And you can sue for up to $3500.

Small claims might be good for security deposit returns, contractor issues and car repairs.

A couple of years ago, one consumer even sued an airline and won.