Moving soon? What to consider when hiring help

It was supposed to be a simple move to the Valley, but now it's turned into a months-long wait.

Jane was headed from Nebraska to Arizona seeking a change of pace to enjoy her retirement.

"I have my twin sister with me. And we started our lives together, and we're ending our lives together," said Jane.

Jane made it to the Valley in June. Her belongings did not. Months later, they still aren't here.

"My whole life was upside down. All I have had is what I had in a suitcase," said Jane.

Jane signed a contract with Gold Standard Moving, the people she thought would be driving the truck. However, they were actually a broker that contracted the move out to a different company -- American Home Relocation.

Neither had answers for Jane, so the $2,300 paid to the movers and the truck full of her priceless belongings seem to have vanished.

"Every day I was calling and then I stopped because I just couldn't do it," said Jane, "I would be upset every single day. So, I let it go for a while."

Jane let us know and we contacted both companies. Based on complaints with the Better Business Bureau and lack of resolving them, it's no surprise they didn't respond to us.

We're seeing a lot of moving problems ending like this or with demands for more money before delivery.

So, how can you protect yourself?

Search complaints and reviews with the Better Business Bureau and other sites.

Beware of quotes that are too low and large upfront payments, and demand a written estimate with a list of items being moved.

In the meantime, Jane is filing a complaint with the Department of Transportation.

You can find out more on how to do that HERE if you are in a similar situation.

You can also find more about your moving rights HERE or find a reputable mover HERE.