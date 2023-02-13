Money Monday: Valley man increases income with 'neighbor'

PHOENIX — It's no secret that many people are struggling financially.

While side gigs may sound appealing, not everyone has the time or ability to commit to the hustle. That's where Neighbor comes in.

CEO Joseph Woodbury says the idea was born when his co-founder needed to move but couldn't find a storage unit for his things.

"They're all booked, they're going to have to drive a half hour to the next town to find one and they were going to charge several hundred a month," said Woodbury.

Instead of a traditional storage unit, the co-founder used a friend's garage saying it was easier to access, cheaper, and came with more peace of mind.

"There has to be empty space in every neighborhood in the country," Woodbury said.

That's how Neighbor was born.

Instead of using your car to drive for a rideshare or delivery service or spending hours trying to sell items on third-party websites, Neighbor brings in passive income from space you currently aren't using.

The Neighbor platform connects property owners with people who need a temporary storage solution.

Hosts can rent garages, attics, driveways, sheds, empty rooms or closets, unpaved lots, and even office spaces. Neighbor ID verifies and checks hosts as well as surveys their space before a profile can become active.

Renters can search by the type of space they need, location, size, and amenities. Is it climate controlled? Are their smoke detectors and security features? Then, renters reserve and pay through the Neighbor site which connects them to a host.

According to Neighbor's website, they also provide liability protection so hosts do not have to purchase extra insurance.

Woodbury says, by taking advantage of space that is already available, consumers can help reduce global emissions by limiting the production of concrete and steel used to build new storage facilities.

The money also stays in the community.

"If you're a host, you feel like you're helping your neighbor who needed storage," Woodbury said. "On the flip side, the renters - instead of paying a bunch of money to some big storage corporation that they have no affinity toward- they feel a lot better paying their neighbor."

The sense of community held true for host George Truffin, who rents out spaces on his driveway in Glendale.

After being let go from his job, George helped a friend start a business, but his income was not steady.

"We're just trying to pay off debt and then potentially start saving for a house and things like that," George said.

On his Neighbor profile, George lists both short-term and long-term financial goals, which include opening a women's shelter.

While he's only used Neighbor for a few months, George says he's had consistent reservations hosting things like RVs, limos, and even a sailboat.

Not only has Neighbor brought in income, but George also says he's gotten to know several of his renters.

"I feel like it did bring [me] a little bit closer to the community just helping out with that," said George.