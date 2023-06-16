Missing mail, towing trouble and car costs - turning consumer problems into solutions

You may call it "snail mail" compared to the speed of emails, but a lot of people still depend on getting bills, cards, even money in the mailbox, not the inbox.

Judy is one of those people.

"For a few days, I wasn't getting any mail," she said.

Judy was expecting a tax refund, but the mailroom in her apartment complex had a broken lock.

She says management told her the lock would be fixed the next day. It wasn't.

"I probably went up to the post office to collect mail at least five times," she said.

Judy signed up for informed delivery through the U.S. Postal Service.

She gets emails showing her what's being delivered.

At the post office, Judy says three pieces of her mail were missing. She believes they were misfiled "because they said they were hanging on to everyone's mail until the lock got fixed."

With no key to her lock problem, Judy contacted Let Joe Know.

Judy's no-mail problem continued until LJK volunteer Roxanne got involved.

Roxanne made some calls and got quick action.

"Within a day or two, the lock was fixed," Judy said.

Problem solved!

"If she hadn't stepped in, we'd still be waiting for our mail," Judy says.

Six weeks of getting no mail is something Judy says never should have happened.

"If I had tools and a lock, I could have fixed it myself in five minutes," Judy says.

Miriam also contacted LJK regarding a different issue.

Miriam says she was visiting a friend and parked her car in a space at a Valley apartment complex. When she came out, she found the car was towed and paid $230 to get it back.

Miriam says that's unfair because there were no signs that indicated no parking and towing possibilities.

Our Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer Debby got a picture of where Miriam parked. Debby says there were no warning signs.

So, she made some calls to the towing company. It worked!

Miriam got a check for $300, with extra money because of the aggravation.

Debby reports that the apartment complex now has those parking spaces properly marked.

Aubie reached out about a complicated problem involving a car repair.

Aubie says it was a transmission issue. He says his warranty was supposed to cover the cost of a new transmission, but he says he had to pay the repair shop $1,570 to get the repair done.

"I shouldn't have to pay anything more than the $100 deductible," Aubie said.

Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau problem solver Regenia agreed.

It took some back and forth between Regenia and all involved, but she says eventually Aubie got a full refund — all $1,570 returned to him.

And he calls the Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau team "the real deal."

LJK can help you, too.