Let Joe Know: Recent lawsuits that could mean money in your pocket

PHOENIX — When you pay for something, you expect to get what's advertised. And you expect that it's safe.

But three class action lawsuits involving popular foods and products claim otherwise.

At the hamburger chain Smashburger, a lawsuit alleges their triple-double burgers advertised as "double the beef" were not that.

"All they were doing is splitting the existing beef patty in half and giving you the exact same amount of meat but in two patties," that's the allegation according to topclassaction.com's Scott Hardy.

The suit claims customers spent more money thinking they'd get double the beef when they didn't.

A settlement means if you bought triple-double burgers between July 1, 2017, and May 31, 2019, you could get up to $20 back.

The company does not admit wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is January 17.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

Another class action suit claims some Proctor and Gamble products were contaminated with Benzene; a carcinogen linked to Leukemia.

Allegations are some Old Spice, Pantene, Secret and several other brands of sprays and dry shampoos were affected.

Some of the products were recalled.

If you bought one between Nov 4, 2015 and Dec 31, 2021, and you have proof of purchase, a settlement means $3.50 cash back or up to a $10 voucher for each product.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is January 26.

Find out if you qualify for this settlement.

Finally, if you've been using Similac baby formula, a class action lawsuit alleges you get less servings than the label claims.

The suit claims Similac customers may not have purchased the product or paid as much for it, if they knew they couldn't get the servings promised.

If you bought one of several Similac products between June 24, 2016, and Sept. 22, 2022, a settlement means you could get up to $45 back with proof of purchase.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is January 31.

Click here for details and see if you qualify for this settlement payout.