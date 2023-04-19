Legal questions? Get free advice from attorneys!

Watch Now
Let Joe Know/Ask a Lawyer phone bank begins at 5pm
Tonight, our Let Joe Know team is hosting an Ask a Lawyer phone bank where you can call in and get your consumer law questions answered for free.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 15:45:08-04

PHOENIX — How do you get a reluctant business to give you what you paid for?

Can you sue them to get it? How do you determine if you have a good case?

Usually, you'd have to pay an attorney for expert advice. But tonight, we have you covered!

For two hours, from 5 until 7 p.m. tonight, we'll have eight attorneys in our studios taking your calls and answering your consumer questions.

It's our monthly Let Joe Know/Ask an Attorney event with the State Bar of Arizona.

You can call 1-855-522-1515 to talk directly with a lawyer.

Beginning at 5 p.m., you can get free advice about bankruptcy and debt, real estate matters, car buying, contracts and warranties, trusts and estates, and more.

Join me for ABC15 news at 5 and at 6 p.m.

I'll share attorney advice about your most common concerns, and you can talk with the attorneys directly to get answers to your consumer problems.

