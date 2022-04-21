Lawsuit settlements are paying out. Do you qualify for this money?

PHOENIX — If you have an iPhone you have free iCloud storage, but if you want more capacity you have to pay a monthly fee.

If you think your information is always stored on Apple servers, allegations are that hasn't been true.

"Apple was storing your information not on Apple servers but on 3rd party servers. And all of us pay a premium to put everything on Apple," stated Scott Hardy.

Allegations are it happened between September 16th, 2015, and January 31, 2016.

If you had an iCloud subscription then, you could get part of the $14 million dollar settlement.

The deadline to file a claim is May 23rd, 2022.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

A different settlement has a much higher payout!

It's a $453 million settlement for users of the diabetes drug Glumetza.

Allegations are that the makers suppressed generic versions so they could raise prices.

If you purchased the product between May 6, 2012, and Aug. 15, 2020, you could qualify for money based on how much you bought.

However, the product had to be purchased through the makers, not at store pharmacies.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is May 29, 2022.

Learn more about this settlement.

If you have a Bowflex, Nautilus or Schwinn treadmill, and you bought it between July 7, 2016, and November 16, 2021, you could get part of a $7 million lawsuit settlement.

Allegations are the maker, Nautilus, inflated the horsepower ratings of some treadmills to raise prices.

The deadline to file a claim is May 2nd, 2022.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

Finally, if you bought graduation rings, yearbooks or other products last year from the Herff Jones company, this settlement is for you.

A data breach exposed customer credit cards last year.

"All of a sudden people were buying their class rings and finding out oh I got a $100 charge, a $50 charge," Hardy said.

A lawsuit alleges the company didn't properly protect consumers.

If you used a card to make Herff Jones purchases between May 12, 2021 and June 18th, 2021, you could get a $75 payment or up to $5,000 if you can prove fraud.

The deadline to file a claim is May 12, 2022.

The company claims no wrongdoing

Learn more about this settlement.