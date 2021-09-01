Know your rights? Let Joe Know town hall discusses tenant rights

PHOENIX — Are you running into housing issues as a tenant? Do you know all of your rights?

The Let Joe Know Team and Attorney Pam Bridge from Community Legal Services are holding a live town hall discussion, answering viewer questions on evictions, residence repairs, rent pricing, and more.

Watch the Let Joe Know town hall live on the ABC15 Facebook page on Thursday, September 2 at noon.

Below you can find a number of resources and links:

Arizona Tenant Landlord and Tenant Act

Community Legal Services

Phone: (602) 258-3434

Legal Services help outside of Maricopa County

CLS Housing resources

What to do if you are being evicted (CLS)

What to do if you need repairs made (CLS)

Housing Assistance for Veterans

Assistance for homeowners impacted by COVID-19