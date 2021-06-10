Keurig faces price-fixing allegations, cash in on these 3 lawsuit settlements

Two popular at home coffee makers are facing lawsuits over pricing issues and the settlements could put some money in your pocket.

The first lawsuit involves Clover Valley coffee which is sold at Dollar General stores.

Scott Hardy with TopClassActions.com says one class action lawsuit alleges deceptive labeling. "You're promised a certain number of servings and it just didn't deliver," Hardy said about the allegations.

The suit alleges there wasn't enough ground coffee to make the number of cups when following instructions on the label.

The settlement means if you bought one of five Clover Valley coffees at the Dollar General between January 2015 and April 2021, you could get up to $17.

The deadline to file a claim is July 6, 2021. The company claims no wrongdoing.

To see if you qualify for this settlement, click here.

A separate settlement involves the popular Keurig K-Cups.

A lawsuit alleges Keurig monopolized the market for single serve pods. The suit alleges it allowed the company to artificially fix the prices.

The settlement means if you bought K-Cup Portion Packs from retailers, not from Keurig, between Sept. 7, 2010 and August 14, 2020 and you can find receipts, you could get up to 100% back.

The deadline to file a claim on this is July 15th, 2021. The company claims no wrongdoing.

To see if you qualify for this lawsuit settlement, click here.

From coffee to interior doors, here's another lawsuit with similar allegations.

The suit alleges JELD-WEN and Masonite worked to artificially inflate interior molded door prices.

It is both sold at Home Depot and Lowes stores, among other places.

The $19 million settlement means if you purchased between March 1, 2014, and Sept. 4, 2020, you'll could get at least $25 for each door if you have proof of purchase.

The deadline to file a claim is June 25th, 2021. The company admits no wrongdoing.

To see if you qualify for this settlement, click here.

Some class action lawsuits do not require proof of purchase.

But there is a warning about making false claims.