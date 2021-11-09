Keep hackers out of your computer: The one thing you must do now!

Most of your holiday shopping will likely be done online.

Thieves know it and might be waiting on a site you visit.

Data Doctors Ken Colburn says it's called drive-by downloads.

"Stuff can sneak into your computer behind the scenes when you visit certain websites that have either been compromised or set up to be malicious websites," Colburn says.

And there are likely more of the sites during the holidays when hackers know you're shopping.

But Colburn says even visiting legitimate sites could be an issue.

"You can't trust all websites just because they look mainstream," he warns.

It can also happen by clicking on certain ads.

Once in, hackers could invade your computer remotely.

And the browser you use to visit online sites is what hackers target.

"Looking for missing updates so they can get around the security that has been built in," Colburn says.

To protect yourself, updating your browser, operating system and all software are crucial.

"You get the added benefit of all these security tools that are being added all the time," he says.

To check for browser updates, do a Google search for "updating browser" using your browser name.

With Google Chrome, you can type this in Chrome://settings/safetycheck.

Read more from Data Doctors about protecting your computer.

And to keep you safe when clicking on ads, you can install an ad blocker.

Here are some adblocker recommendations.