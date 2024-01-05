'It's absurd!' Valley man surprised by roof repair insurance coverage

Wind, rain, hail — Arizona homes face it all! Sometimes weathering the elements leaves a home with damage.

It happened to Let Joe Know viewer, Joe. He says his roof was damaged by a windstorm. He made a claim on his homeowners' insurance but writes: "They are telling us that replacement shingles don't have to match the existing shingles. So, they sent me a bundle of shingles that don't even come close to the existing shingles for repair. It's absurd!"

When Joe reached out with his concerns, we had questions too. What are the insurance company's responsibilities? Do shingles have to match for a repair?

We asked the experts.

"If you only get damaged at one side of your roof, they're only going to do that side. If it's only damaged to a quarter of the roof or a small section, then that's all that's going to get repaired," explained Nathan Mason with Insurance Professionals of Arizona.

He says in Arizona, a regular, base insurance policy for a home is only required to repair the damage, not to make it match. While some states do have statutes requiring a certain degree of matching quality and color for home repairs, Arizona is not one of them.

Base home insurance policies cover things like fire, wind, theft and leaky pipes. For any coverage beyond those, consumers may be able to find through endorsements or added coverage extras for a price.

"Matching roof coverage — some companies offer it, again, some don't. Even when they do have the ability to add it, it may be a simple percentage value or a dollar value," Mason said.

Depending on the age of your roof, finding matching shingles may delay repairs because a contractor would be searching to match shingles that could be 10, 15, or 20 years old.

Remember, depending on how extensive the damage is, it may be better to pay out-of-pocket without filing a claim.

"What if that roof damage was really only $500 [or] $1,000, maybe $1,500 to repair that small section and you have a $500 [or] $1,000 deductible, putting a claim in is going to increase your rates probably more than that $500 [or] $1,000 over the next three to five years," Mason explained.

If it's normal wear and tear, it's the homeowners' responsibility to maintain.

If you're shopping for home insurance, remember to compare multiple options, policies, and rates. Here are some good questions to get you started:



Do I have multiple deductibles?

On some policies, higher deductibles may apply for claims due to wind, hail, named storms, or other disasters. For example, if a named storm causes wind damage to your roof your insurance policy may have a wind deductible worth 5% of your dwelling coverage instead of the $1,000 deductible that applies to most other claims. That means you may have to pay for significantly more of the damage before your insurer pays anything.

What isn't covered?

Base insurance covers just that - the basics. Depending on where you live, you may need to buy flood insurance or add extra coverage like water backup coverage or a matching policy of repairs if it's offered.

How can I save?

Ask if bundling your car and homeowners' insurance policies with the same company can land you a discount. Also, see if you can get a discount for having a home equipped with a security system or other safety features.

Never be afraid to ask questions and make sure you know how a claim will impact your overall policy before filing.