Pay less to fight your HOA

Joe Ducey
4:01 PM, Jul 5, 2016
1 hour ago
Find out how to fight back and win.

The state's HOA dispute process has a new home-- The Arizona Department of Real Estate now handles it and they've lowered the outrageous cost.
 
Instead of $700 or more, the fee is now $500 per issue. And I know a lot of you have multiple issues.
 
If you do win, you can ask that the HOA reimburse your fees. You can also ask for civil penalties, if you win.
 
While I think there needs to be a regulatory board that helps for free, this should be a good move.
 
Click here to find out the rules and how to file for the HOA dispute process.
 
Check out the latest scams we're seeing. Sign up for our monthly email newsletter by clicking here.
 
Need my help? Call the Assistance League of Phoenix volunteers at 1-855-323-1515. You can also send me an email or a video email where you attach a video explaining the problem.
And you can reach me on Twitter, "like" the Let Joe Know Facebook page and tell me about it there.
 
AND WE NEED YOUR HELP!  If you want to be a volunteer and help other consumers, let me know.

