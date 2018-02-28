Pay less to fight your HOA

The state's HOA dispute process has a new home-- The Arizona Department of Real Estate now handles it and they've lowered the outrageous cost.

Instead of $700 or more, the fee is now $500 per issue. And I know a lot of you have multiple issues.

If you do win, you can ask that the HOA reimburse your fees. You can also ask for civil penalties, if you win.

While I think there needs to be a regulatory board that helps for free, this should be a good move.

Click here to find out the rules and how to file for the HOA dispute process.

