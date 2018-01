Is Alexa spying on you?

Does Google know your likes and dislikes?

If you got a voice-activated speaker over the holidays, you may have privacy questions.

While they may not be spying, they do store information.

We took a look at the Amazon Echo and found past commands listed available on the app. You can choose the day and play the command.

If you're okay with that, great. If you don't like all your old commands available for listening, Data Doctors Ken Colburn says you can delete them easily.

The same is true for that new phone you got. You may know phones can track your location. Phones can also show the route you took on a certain day.

You can then go back and see that information by date. Again, if that's not a problem, you don't have to do anything.

But you can delete the information or prevent your phone from tracking you.

Go to settings and look for privacy. You can disable your location services there.