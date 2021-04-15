Is your computer running slow? Test your internet speed with this new app

PHOENIX — With a lot of us still working from home, you may have noticed your computer is slower than you thought.

Could it be your internet speed? Are you getting what you pay for?

There are a few easy ways to test your speed including a new government phone app.

The Federal Communications Commission says its Speed Test App can test your speed and give them information about how to build a better nationwide internet system.

The app works on Android and iPhones and allows you to set up ongoing tests, compare and analyze results over time. The FCC says the results are private and confidential and will help close the divide between digital haves and have nots by showing where speeds are strongest and weakest.

Century Link and Cox both use speedtest.net, which you can also use to test your at-home internet speeds for free.

Data Doctors Ken Colburn recommends another free site, testmy.net.

Let me know if you're not getting the speeds you pay for.

Email me joe@abc15.com.