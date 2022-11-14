Is the state holding money for you? See if you have unclaimed property!

Are you on the unclaimed money list? Do you or a relative have forgotten money that's now being held by the state?

Rebecca Wilder with the Arizona Department of Revenue says their unclaimed property program could have a lot waiting for you.

"It's largely from safety deposit boxes, abandoned, maybe the owner moved and failed to leave their forwarding address," she says.

The property could be jewelry, collectible cards, antiques, silver bars, and more.

It could also be money from old bank accounts or uncashed checks.

All of it is turned over to the state after a certain period of time.

"Perhaps the owner passed away and the family doesn't know the property exists," Wilder says.

If the property is not claimed, it becomes part of a yearly auction in January and proceeds are held for the owner for up to 35 years.

So, do you have money waiting? Here's how you find out.

Go to the Arizona Department of Revenue unclaimed property site and enter variations of your first, middle and last name.

I found a few listings with my name and will see soon if it's me or if there is another Joe Ducey.

Fifteen current or former Arizonans do have property waiting. The state gave me their names hoping to find them.

Here they are followed by the last known city of residence:

Wootan, Della S - Tucson

Terry, Mandy R - Paradise Valley

Martin, Luella C - Phoenix

Santiago, Fidelia - Phoenix

Akram, Mohammad - Mesa

Braeutigam, Jean L - Yuma

Ybarra, Joel - Bellemont

Brock, Larry R - Yuma

Colbert, Ronald Dale II - Fort Huachuca

Kerasimian, Vartan L - Tucson

Ali Abdel Hamid I - Tucson

Langley, Lester & Irene - Phoenix

Angelo, Heath Jr - Phoenix

Vargas, Arcadio A - Mesa

Koenes, John - Phoenix

If you know them or a relative, let them know the state has property for them.