Is the state holding money for you?

Maybe you got a paycheck after leaving a job in another state and never saw it. Or maybe your parents had an expired safe deposit box you didn't know about.

Right now, the state's unclaimed property program has $300 million waiting to be claimed by Valley residents alone!

Old paychecks, bank accounts, state refunds, safe deposit box contents and more end up with the Arizona Department of Revenue for residents here.

That happens after those accounts are considered abandoned, which means two years for IRA's and three years for bank accounts and deposit boxes.

The box contents are held for two years, then sold at auction.

And the money amounts are kept until they are claimed.

Click here to check for any unclaimed property you might own.