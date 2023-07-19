Is bankruptcy your best option? Get free help from attorneys on Wednesday

PHOENIX — Personal bankruptcy filings are up year to year during the first quarter of 2023.

If you're having financial issues, is it a good option for you?

Beginning on ABC15 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, the Let Joe Know team is gathering attorneys to answer your bankruptcy calls and questions for free.



Should you file Chapter 7 bankruptcy to discharge most of your debt or Chapter 13 where you try to pay off some of what's owed?



Should you hire an attorney or file yourself?



Do you know which debts can be discharged, and which debts like alimony and student loans cannot?

These are important questions if you're considering filing for bankruptcy protection.

You may have questions about whether your household income allows you to file.



Is there an amount of debt necessary?



Are there bankruptcy alternatives that would be better for you?



Could you reach an out-of-court settlement, try to get reduced payments to creditors or seek credit counseling?

If you're considering filing for bankruptcy protection, find out more about the process and what to do if an attorney is not involved.