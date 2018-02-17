Let Joe Know: Is anyone investigating Equifax?

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 71°
LO: 51°
HI: 71°
LO: 51°
HI: 71°
LO: 51°
Cloudy
HI: 71°
LO: 51°
HI: 71°
LO: 51°
HI: 71°
LO: 51°
You've probably heard Equifax now says more of your information may have been exposed in their data breach last year.
But have you heard anything about actions involving a government investigation?
Jennifer says she wrote the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and "they said I could file a complaint. Yes, I'm sure my complaint will put inept Equifax out of business and protect all my personal information. Who is really in business to protect us consumers."
Arizona Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema says the CFPB hasn't done enough.
She says "they're not doing the job right now. They've scheduled no onsite exams of Equifax. They have issued no subpoenas."
Sinema is a member of the House Financial Services committee.
She's asking for a hearing in that committee "so we can be absolutely sure that Equifax has made the changes they need to make."
In an email to us, the CFPB says their investigation is active.
They say they are "working with partners across government on Equifax's data breach... We are committed to enforcing the law... As policy, we do not confirm or deny enforcement or supervisory matters."
We also reached out to Congresswoman Martha McSally about the Equifax investigation.
We did not get a statement at this time.
Let Joe Know protects YOU the consumer. We expose scams and hold businesses accountable for their contracts and agreements. Most important, we share consumer red flags before they hit your wallet!
ABC15's Let Joe Know reports air every weekday during ABC15 News at 6pm. You can also find them here and on the Let Joe Know Facebook page.
Want to help Let Joe Know? Become a volunteer! Call 1-855-323-1515 and leave your name, number to start helping us help others.
SO YOU WANT TO KNOW: COMMON QUESTIONS, EASY ANSWERS
REAL CHECK?
3-DAY CANCEL RULE
HOA DISPUTES
DEBT COLLECTORS
STOP JUNK MAIL
CHECKING CHARITIES
RENTAL DEPOSITS
ERASING ELECTRONICS
HIRING CONTRACTORS
PREVENT ID THEFT
IMPROVE CREDIT SCORES
CALL BLOCKERS
HOME WARRANTIES
WEBSITES YOU WANT TO KNOW
Free credit report
Class action settlements
Check businesses complaints
Contractor licenses
Latest recalls
Owed unclaimed money