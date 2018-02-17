Let Joe Know: Is anyone investigating Equifax?

You've probably heard Equifax now says more of your information may have been exposed in their data breach last year.

But have you heard anything about actions involving a government investigation?

Jennifer says she wrote the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and "they said I could file a complaint. Yes, I'm sure my complaint will put inept Equifax out of business and protect all my personal information. Who is really in business to protect us consumers."

Arizona Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema says the CFPB hasn't done enough.

She says "they're not doing the job right now. They've scheduled no onsite exams of Equifax. They have issued no subpoenas."

Sinema is a member of the House Financial Services committee.

She's asking for a hearing in that committee "so we can be absolutely sure that Equifax has made the changes they need to make."

In an email to us, the CFPB says their investigation is active.

They say they are "working with partners across government on Equifax's data breach... We are committed to enforcing the law... As policy, we do not confirm or deny enforcement or supervisory matters."

We also reached out to Congresswoman Martha McSally about the Equifax investigation.

We did not get a statement at this time.