Insurer won't pay for a new windshield? State law requires they offer that option

So you're driving along and suddenly hear... pop!

A rock or other debris hits your windshield. It leads to a crack and you need a replacement.

Will your insurer pay?

In most states, comprehensive insurance covers replacement after you pay your deductible.

But my deductible is $750 and a windshield would cost less than half that amount.

I would be paying out of pocket unless I chose a special "no deductible" glass option.

It's only offered in six states, including Arizona.

Here, a state law states that under comprehensive coverage, insurers must offer customers "complete coverage for the repair or replacement of all damaged safety equipment without regard to any deductible."

And that includes windshields.

With no deductible, your insurer would pay for all windshield replacement costs.

That's if you choose the glass option... and it's not always easy to find!

One example is Geico's online application process. I couldn't find any mention of a no-deductible glass option. Even when I clicked on "learn more" in the comprehensive insurance area, I didn't see it.

Other insurers make it more obvious online.

Allstate shows a "comprehensive with glass option."

State Farm offers the same thing.

At Progressive, there's a "$0 deductible glass" option.

Liberty Mutual separates "glass coverage" and states ''not subject to a deductible."

But at Geico, under comprehensive insurance, a drop-down menu shows various deductible amounts. Then those amount options are repeated with "non-ded" next to them.

I'm told non-ded means glass coverage — it's easy to see why you might pass it up.

If you don't see a no-deductible glass option, ask about it.

It is required by law.

It will also cost you about $90 more a year, depending on your car and policy.

So, weigh the cost against how often you've had to replace glass in the past.