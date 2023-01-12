Insurance glitch leaves Valley man without insulin; policyholders told they're not covered

PHOENIX — A recent and routine trip to the pharmacy for Dan, a Valley resident, quickly took a turn for the worse.

None of his prescriptions could be filled.

"The pharmacist gave me back my card and said, 'you have no more insurance,'" Dan recalled.

He's diabetic and takes medicine every day.

Dan quickly called his insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, for answers.

Dan says a representative told him his insurance had been put under a federal employee identification even though Dan is not a federal employee. He would need help from higher-ups to fix the issue.

When Dan says he tried calling Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to clear up his insurance status, he couldn't get through for days.

He wasn't the only policyholder having issues.

In an email, a spokesperson with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona promised Dan would get help and wrote in part: We are experiencing some issues that are causing some delays on phone wait times.

Dan received a call soon after that email. His insurance issue was fixed, and he was able to fill his prescriptions.

When asked how Dan's insurance had been temporarily canceled, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona released this statement from their President and CEO, Pam Kehaly:

Our #1 goal is to ensure that members get care. There is a limited issue for some members with Individual or Medicare Supplement plans confirming that their policies are active. For impacted members, we are reassuring them of their coverage, and working with providers to get the care they need. We are working around the clock to address the issue. In the meantime, members can confirm their policy is active by emailing us at MemberHelp@azblue.com.