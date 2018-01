A lot of us are putting in home security systems for added protection.

But how do you know what you need or if you're paying too much?

We hear about salespeople talking of "free" equipment or deals "only good today."

Nothing is free and high pressure sales are always bad.

Do your homework on sites like asecurelife.com which rates alarm companies.

Also, go to bbb.org and run a search for complaints.

Do the same thing with a general internet search.

Alarm companies must be licensed through the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

Installers must have background checks through the Arizona Bureau of Technical Registration.



Some companies offer 30 day money back guarantees.

And all businesses must give you 3 days to cancel if the contract was signed in your home, at an expo, fair or anywhere other than it's place of business.

Finally, if you're buying a home with an existing system you don't want, make sure it is deactivated.

We've heard of new owners having to have that service removed.