"I was starting to get nervous," Company cancellation leaves couple waiting for a refund

Beautiful sunsets, good food, and unbeatable weather, all reasons why people come to Arizona.

"The dry, warm climate does make me feel better," said Maryanne Raftevold. She and her husband, Darrel, planned a move from North Dakota to Arizona in November 2021.

To avoid added stress they hired professionals, finding U.S. Pro Moving and Logistics online.

The Raftevolds scheduled a two-day moving window months in advance.

They paid a $749 deposit.

But when the time to move came, the movers were absent.

"I was starting to get nervous. I tried calling them...nobody answered, they just kept putting you on hold," Maryanne recalled.

The company had canceled the move but promised, in writing that the couple would receive a refund for their deposit.

Months went by and Maryanne sent emails asking about the refund, but it never came.

So, she reached out to the Let Joe Know team.

Calls to U.S. Pro Moving and Logistics were met with a busy tone. Emails were sent, but all bounced back.

The Department of Transportation now lists the operating status for U.S. Pro Moving and Logistics as "Not Authorized."

The DOT also lists more than 200 complaints filed against the company in 2021, the year the Raftevolds moved.

U.S. Pro Moving and Logistics is based in Florida, we reached out to the Florida Attorney General's office.

In an emailed response, they wrote "the office has an active consumer protection investigation open against the company".

Maryanne has now filed a complaint with them, hoping to recoup their money.

If you have a move coming up, take steps to protect yourself:

-Check the mover's registration

-Research the company beforehand and check reviews with the Better Business Bureau

-Be wary of lowball quotes or ones asking for big upfront payments

-Ask for a written estimate which lists items being moved

-Pay with a credit card

Remember, in Arizona it is illegal for companies to hold your belongings hostage if there is a dispute about money. If this happens to you, call your local police department and file a complaint with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

For Interstate moves, file complaints with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.