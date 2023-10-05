Hundreds of Valley consumers get help as Let Joe Know goes 'On the Road'

TEMPE, AZ — Hundreds of Arizonans got one-on-one help with their consumer issues as the ABC15 Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team took Let Joe Know on the road to Tempe Marketplace Wednesday evening.

It's the 7th year we've offered consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in person.

This year, our team gathered 30 experts and attorneys covering high-complaint consumer areas like landlord/tenant, construction, auto repair and purchase, family law, scams and more.

Investigators with the Attorney General's Office and with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors were also on hand to help consumers directly.

Thanks to the Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team for all of their help in making the event happen.

And a BIG THANK YOU to all of these experts who volunteered their time to help so many people.

Here are their names and contact information:

Travis Mock

AAA Auto Repair

888-505-2337

mwg.aaa.com/automotive/auto-repair-center

Attorney Hyung Choi

Choi & Fabian law firm

480-517-1400

Leslie Cooper

Vince Rabago

Leslie Cooper

Mitchell Allee

Arizona Attorney General's Office

Phoenix: 602 542-5763

Prescott: 928-778-1265

Tucson: 520-628-6504

https://www.azag.gov/contact-us

Diane E. Brown

Arizona Public Interest Research Group (Arizona PIRG)

602-252-9227

www.ArizonaPIRG.org [arizonapirg.org]

Michelle Marin

Jasmine Hill

Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest

602-264-1721

https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-the-pacific-southwest

Attorney Stockton Banfield

Dyer Bregman and Ferris

602-254-6008

https://www.dbfwclegal.com/

SDB@DBFWCLegal.com

Attorney Tracy Essig

Essig Law

(602) 493-2326

https://www.essiglawteam.com/

Attorney Floyd Bybee

Bybee Law Center

480-756-8822

debtcreditlaw.com

Attorney Charles Brown

The Law office of Charles Brown

480-687-3716

tlocb.com

Attorney David Degnan

Degnan Law

602-266-0531

degnanlawaz.com

Attorney Ryan McBride

Kazerouni Law Group

602-900-1288

https://www.kazlg.com/

ryan@kazlg.com

Attorney Dawn McCraw

Consumer Attorneys

602-807-1527

https://consumerattorneys.com/

dmccraw@consumerattorneys.com

Attorney Jim Eckley

Eckley and Associates

602-952-1177

800-999-4LAW

www.eckleylaw.com

eckley@eckleylaw.com

Attorney Amy Owen

Owen Law Firm

480-788-3367

https://www.amyowenlaw.com/

Cindy Casaus

Jessie Winter

Dan Edward

James Carter

Arizona Registrar of Contractors

602-542-1525/877-MY AZROC (877-692-9762)

https://roc.az.gov/

Attorney Daniel Rodriguez

Law offices of Daniel A. Rodriguez

623-404-2544

danielrodriguezlaw.com

Attorney Maya Milovic

Milovic Law Firm

602-892-0212

miloviclaw.com

maya@miloviclaw.com

Attorney Stephanie Harper Easterling

Family Law Attorney

Harper Easterling PLLC

480-442-6097

harpereasterling.com

Attorney Adam Weingart

The Weingart Law Firm

480-542-0099

https://www.weingartfamilylaw.com/

aweingart@weingartlawfirm.com

Attorney Kylie Huffman-Shayeb

Huffman-Shayeb Law

480-442-2781

https://www.huffmanshayeblaw.com/

Ken Volk

Arizona Tenants Advocates

480-557-8905

arizonatenants.com

Pam Bridge

Lewis Liebler

Sharon Moyer

Community Legal Services

800-852-9075

clsaz.org/

Tina Schooley

Maricopa County Human Services

602-506-5911

maricopa.gov/human services

Leilani Tetteh

Maricopa County Human Services

602-506-5911

maricopa.gov/human services