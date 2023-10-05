Hundreds of Valley consumers get help as Let Joe Know goes 'On the Road'

TEMPE, AZ — Hundreds of Arizonans got one-on-one help with their consumer issues as the ABC15 Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team took Let Joe Know on the road to Tempe Marketplace Wednesday evening.
It's the 7th year we've offered consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in person.
This year, our team gathered 30 experts and attorneys covering high-complaint consumer areas like landlord/tenant, construction, auto repair and purchase, family law, scams and more.
Investigators with the Attorney General's Office and with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors were also on hand to help consumers directly.
Thanks to the Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team for all of their help in making the event happen.
And a BIG THANK YOU to all of these experts who volunteered their time to help so many people.
Here are their names and contact information:
Travis Mock
AAA Auto Repair
888-505-2337
mwg.aaa.com/automotive/auto-repair-center
Attorney Hyung Choi
Choi & Fabian law firm
480-517-1400
Leslie Cooper
Vince Rabago
Mitchell Allee
Arizona Attorney General's Office
Phoenix: 602 542-5763
Prescott: 928-778-1265
Tucson: 520-628-6504
https://www.azag.gov/contact-us
Diane E. Brown
Arizona Public Interest Research Group (Arizona PIRG)
602-252-9227
www.ArizonaPIRG.org [arizonapirg.org]
Michelle Marin
Jasmine Hill
Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest
602-264-1721
https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-the-pacific-southwest
Attorney Stockton Banfield
Dyer Bregman and Ferris
602-254-6008
https://www.dbfwclegal.com/
SDB@DBFWCLegal.com
Attorney Tracy Essig
Essig Law
(602) 493-2326
https://www.essiglawteam.com/
Attorney Floyd Bybee
Bybee Law Center
480-756-8822
debtcreditlaw.com
Attorney Charles Brown
The Law office of Charles Brown
480-687-3716
tlocb.com
Attorney David Degnan
Degnan Law
602-266-0531
degnanlawaz.com
Attorney Ryan McBride
Kazerouni Law Group
602-900-1288
https://www.kazlg.com/
ryan@kazlg.com
Attorney Dawn McCraw
Consumer Attorneys
602-807-1527
https://consumerattorneys.com/
dmccraw@consumerattorneys.com
Attorney Jim Eckley
Eckley and Associates
602-952-1177
800-999-4LAW
www.eckleylaw.com
eckley@eckleylaw.com
Attorney Amy Owen
Owen Law Firm
480-788-3367
https://www.amyowenlaw.com/
Cindy Casaus
Jessie Winter
Dan Edward
James Carter
Arizona Registrar of Contractors
602-542-1525/877-MY AZROC (877-692-9762)
https://roc.az.gov/
Attorney Daniel Rodriguez
Law offices of Daniel A. Rodriguez
623-404-2544
danielrodriguezlaw.com
Attorney Maya Milovic
Milovic Law Firm
602-892-0212
miloviclaw.com
maya@miloviclaw.com
Attorney Stephanie Harper Easterling
Family Law Attorney
Harper Easterling PLLC
480-442-6097
harpereasterling.com
Attorney Adam Weingart
The Weingart Law Firm
480-542-0099
https://www.weingartfamilylaw.com/
aweingart@weingartlawfirm.com
Attorney Kylie Huffman-Shayeb
Huffman-Shayeb Law
480-442-2781
https://www.huffmanshayeblaw.com/
Ken Volk
Arizona Tenants Advocates
480-557-8905
arizonatenants.com
Pam Bridge
Lewis Liebler
Sharon Moyer
Community Legal Services
800-852-9075
clsaz.org/
Tina Schooley
Maricopa County Human Services
602-506-5911
maricopa.gov/human services
Leilani Tetteh
Maricopa County Human Services
602-506-5911
maricopa.gov/human services