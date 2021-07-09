How to get the best deals on a new TV to watch the Suns in the NBA Finals

With tickets out of reach for most, you may be considering an upgrade to your television as you enjoy the NBA Finals right from your couch. However, before you run out and make the big purchase here are some things to consider.

Kimberly Palmer with Nerdwallet says there are three major times to buy TVs:



Right before the Superbowl in January and February

When new models come out in February and March

Black Friday, the peak of the holiday shopping season

But what about now, when you are wanting to watch the Suns win on a big-screen TV?

"Any time of year, if you're looking to buy a TV, you want to make sure you shop at more than one store, don't just buy the first one you see," said Palmer.

She says there are tools to do this for you.

Honey is a browser extension you can use while shopping online. It compares prices and even looks for promo codes to make sure you get the best price.

Shopping in person? Try the "ShopSavvy App." It lets you scan barcodes, and it will let you see pricing at different stores nearby.

Palmer says one thing that's important to remember is that steeper discounts are typically found on less desirable models.

"When you see a great deal, make sure it's really the TV that you want. You don't want to get home, open the box and see it's not exactly what you were looking for," said Palmer.

Now there have been delays with deliveries due to the pandemic, so if you want your TV for a Suns game, make sure what you're getting is in stock before you buy.