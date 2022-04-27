How much did your rent go up? 3 Valley complexes with big increases

With huge rent increases last year, and another 20% expected this year, it's no wonder so many Valley renters are in trouble. But some places are raising rents more — sometimes much more — than others.

Since 2018, Stephanie says she's lived in the same place and it hasn't changed much.

"No upgrades, nothing's been done since we moved in," she says.

She says her rent goes up yearly, but this year is different.

"It's going to be really, really rough," Stephanie says.

Renters know the story: low supply and high demand have meant huge cost increases.

But which apartment complexes are raising rents the most? And why so high?

We asked, and you answered. Dozens of you let me know the increases you're facing.

After going through all and verifying rates, we came up with the top three biggest Valley apartment rate increases from those you sent.

3. Alanza Place in Phoenix

Brenda is being asked for $399 more monthly to renew.

That's a 31% increase.

We asked, why raise the rent so much at one time? Alanza Place did not reply by our deadline.

2. Riviera Park Apartments in Chandler

To stay in his 1-bed/1-bath place there, Anthony will have to pay $518 more each month.

It's a 47% increase.

Again we asked, why so high? Again, we did not get an answer.

1. Avery On The Green Apartments in Chandler

To stay in her 970 square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1.5-bath with den apartment for another 13 months, Stephanie will have to pay $724 more each month.

It's about a 55% increase.

"I just don't understand how you could increase that much when nothing has changed in one year," she says.

I visited the Avery On The Green apartment offices and called their corporate number to ask about the increase.

I did not get a reply.

But Stephanie asked and did get a surprising response.

She was told her 1-bedroom apartment with a den is now being marketed as a 2-bedroom apartment.

While it's the same exact space, she's told that the new marketing affects the price they can charge.

Also, management says her rent was "significantly lower" than the market.

Those are their reasons why she'd have to pay 55% more.

Though they offered her a small discount, Stephanie says with a child, it's not enough.

"I can't afford that with $1,100 in daycare and gas, no way," she says.

Like most renters here, Stephanie is having a hard time finding a cheaper alternative.

Do you know a place with reasonable rates, or are you also facing huge increases? Either way, email me: joe@abc15.com.