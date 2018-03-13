Hit by a Lyft driver? Here's what to do

PHOENIX - Don't use Lyft or Uber? Doesn't matter. Since so many of our fellow drivers use them to earn extra cash, there is a real possibility you will have to deal with one -- even if just to exchange information after an accident.

That's exactly what Judi Willy from Phoenix says happened to her.

In April 2017, Willy says a Lyft driver hit her back bumper. Her car was damaged, but no one was injured. She said police determined the accident was the Lyft driver's fault.

"I got his insurance, his addresses, you know everything the police have you fill out. So I thought, 'Ok, I'm ok,'" said Willy.

She filed a claim against his insurance, but days later, she got a letter denying the claim.

"They didn't cover him because it's not a commercial policy," she said.

The driver gave her information for his personal policy.

Willy said she couldn't find a phone number for Lyft, and couldn't find an email contact for them.

Meanwhile her bills were stacking up, and what looked like minor damage actually cost nearly $4,000 to repair, not including the rental car she paid for while she waited.

After paying more than $1,000 out of pocket, Willy said she didn't know where else to turn, so she let Joe know.

Volunteer Denise jumped right in to help.

"She kept promising me, 'Don't worry, I'm not going to let this go,'" said Willy.

Our team contacted Lyft, and received this statement

We're pleased this issue was resolved and thankful that no one was injured. Since drivers use their personal vehicles to drive for Lyft, they must carry personal car insurance. However, from the moment the Lyft app is turned on, Lyft provides additional insurance coverage. This policy can be accessed by drivers through the Lyft app. In the event of an accident, individuals should report the incident to Lyft's critical response line, which is available 24/7 and can be accessed via our website here. Safety is our top priority and it is our goal to resolve any issues as quickly as possible.

No word on why that important information wasn't passed along to Willy in the first place, but volunteer Denise put Willy in touch with the right people.

Nearly three months after the accident and weeks of frustration, Lyft cut Willy a check.

"I didn't have to fight alone, and that helps a lot."

Thanks to Lyft for their quick response.

With more ride-share drivers on the roads, make sure you get both the personal and commercial insurance policies so you aren't passed around.

And if you have any problems...let Joe know.