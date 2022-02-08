Highly rated cashback apps: how do they work?

PHOENIX — How about getting money back when you buy online or are led to a site with better prices?

"They'll say hey, there's a coupon code for this item you're purchasing," said Ken Colburn with Data Doctors.

Reward apps and sites are very popular. You sign up through an account and then get the deals through their portal and the reward or cashback is tracked automatically.

So how do they work? And if they are free, what do they get from you?

Colburn says the apps work by getting a fee from companies to advertise their products, then they split that fee with you.

To do this, the sites place a cookie to track your activity for payouts.

It may raise privacy concerns, but tracking is necessary and should only be done while using the app or site.

And, where there's money, there are likely scams. Never pay a membership fee to get rewards.

Check privacy policies before signing up since you'll be attaching a credit card to the account.

Also, make sure you know if you're only limited to certain sites and how payouts happen.

Nerdwallet.com came up with a list of best rewards sites with at least 100,000 reviews and at least 4.5 stars.

Those on the list include coupons.com, Dosh, ibotta, Rakuten and Retailmenot.

Have you used a rewards app? What do you like about it? Can you really save some money?

Let me know at joe@abc15.com