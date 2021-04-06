Hackers are selling leaked Facebook account information

This week cyber experts found information from more than half a billion Facebook accounts that were up for sale online by hackers.

They say the records include locations, email addresses and phone numbers.

Facebook says it is from an old data leak back in 2019 that they have since fixed.

The data, however, could still be valuable to scammers trying to steal your identity.

Looking to find out if your data has been compromised?

Start with HaveIBeenPwned.Com

It will let you know if your email has been part of a leak.

If it comes back as compromised, be sure to update your passwords and turn on two-factor authentication.

Worried you may have already been a victim of ID theft?

1. Start by contacting the credit reporting bureaus and place a fraud alert on your accounts. (You only need to call one - they will notify the others)

Equifax Fraud Department

Call 1-800-525-6285

Visit www.equifax.com

Experian Fraud Department

Call 1-888-397-3742

Visit www.experian.com

TransUnion Fraud Department

Call 1-800-680-7289

Visit www.transunion.com

2. Contact your bank and other financial institutions to make sure your account information is safe.

3. Victims of identity theft are entitled to a free credit report. Wait about a month before you request it. Some activity may take a while to show up on your report. When you get it, look for:



Personal information that has changed: your name, date of birth, Social Security number, address and employer

Inquiries from companies you didn’t contact

Accounts you didn’t open

Debts on your accounts you can’t explain

4. File a police report—it is proof of the crime. If the credit reporting agencies need to investigate fraudulent activity on your report, they will need this police report.

5. Periodically check your credit reports over the next year to make sure no new fraudulent activity has occurred.

6. Work with the credit reporting agencies to remove fraudulent activities from your credit report.

7. Work with your credit card companies to reverse fraudulent charges to your credit card.

Learn more about Identity theft: Call 1-877-382-4357 (877-FTC-HELP) or visit www.consumer.gov/idtheft