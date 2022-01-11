Godiva Chocolates, Synchrony Bank, and Farmer's Insurance have lawsuit settlements paying out

PHOENIX — Have you had issues trying to get credit when you shouldn't have a problem? Did you have property damage, and your insurance didn't pay a part of it that they should have paid? Were you one of the many who bought chocolates as gifts over the holidays?

Odd questions? Maybe. But lawsuit settlements involving three major businesses could mean money for customers.

Let's start with the insurer Farmers Insurance.

Allegations are when some customers had property damage, Farmers did not pay all the repair contractors demanded.

If you had to pay for the contractor's overhead costs or for their profit, you could get a significant check back, says Scott Hardy with topclassactions.com.

The claims must have been made between Dec. 13, 2013, and April 7, 2021.

You could get up to 53% of those costs refunded to you.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is Feb. 8, 2022, and there is a site to see if you qualify for this settlement.

If you have a Lowe's or Amazon credit card, you may know of Synchrony Bank.

A lawsuit against its predecessor, GE Capital, alleges when selling accounts to other lenders, they didn't update credit reports correctly. This action allegedly caused problems for people looking for other credit.

A settlement is being offered if you had the issue between Jan. 1, 2008, and April 1, 2015. You could get up to $175.

The business claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is January 28, 2022, and customers can see if they qualify for this settlement.

Did you know Easter is the biggest holiday for chocolate sales? But Christmas isn't far behind. And if you bought Godiva chocolates early for this past holiday, you may be able to get some money back.

Godiva advertises and labels its chocolates with the phrase "Belgium 1926."

The lawsuit alleges that the phrase is false advertising since Godiva also has a Pennsylvania plant that makes their chocolates.

If you bought the chocolates between Jan. 31, 2015, and Oct. 26, 2021, you could get up to $25 back.

The business claims no wrongdoing and customers can check to see if they can file a claim online. The deadline to file is February 23, 2022.