Getting access to your mail when your mailbox is damaged

Packages snatched off porches and letters swiped from mailboxes, thieves have been busy during the pandemic especially when it comes to getting their hands on your money or personal information.

So, what is being done to crack down on the growing problem and what can it mean if your mailbox gets damaged in the process?

For nine weeks Meghan says they've been making the same trip to the post office. It's where she gets her mail because the mailboxes for their apartment and dozens of others are under repair with no end in sight.

"We noticed that one day all of the doors to the boxes were just gone," said Meghan.

When she reached out to management, she says it was hard to get answers, that is until her husband left a Google review.

"It was actually the first time the new overall manager contacted us," said Meghan.

We're hearing more about damaged and outdated mailboxes needing to be replaced as mail theft continues to rise across the country.

The U.S. Postal Inspector General reports from March of 2020 through February of 2021, They received almost 300,000 mail theft complaints.

The Landlord-Tenant Act says landlords have an obligation to make repairs and keep the premises in fit condition, but there are no regulations on maintaining mailboxes and USPS won't deliver if they are not secure.

We reached out to Meghan's apartments, Heritage at Deer Valley. They say the mailboxes were first damaged in August and replacements were ordered shortly after saying, "If it were in our power to resolve this situation sooner, we would do so." However, because of COVID-19, they say there's a "significant delay in availability and delivery."

So the wait continues, for now.