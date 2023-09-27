Getting a warranty refund is possible, but not easy

PHOENIX — Buying a new car means getting a manufacturer's warranty that covers costs if things go wrong within a few years.

When that warranty ends, there are plenty of places wanting to sell you extended coverage.

Duane Robbins says there is still a lot of life left in his 2012 Dodge Ram.

So when coverage expired, he wanted a new warranty and found Veritas Global Protection through his dealer, paying more than $3,500 for five years.

But Duane says while some car issues were covered by that warranty, he wasn't happy overall and wanted to cancel.

"I'm assuming of a five-year/60-month contract, I'd get a couple of grand back," he said.

Whether it's an extended warranty, home warranty, or other, you can cancel these coverages anytime and get a refund for the pro-rated unused amount.

Duane says he sent in the paperwork as requested to Veritas.

"They said, 'no, you have to get a signature from the dealership,'" Duane said. So he says he did and emailed it to Veritas.

"They are like, 'no, we are not going to accept that. The date range is out of time,'" he said.

Then Duane says they wanted the form to come from the dealership and be notarized.

A series of emails between Duane and Veritas shows his frustration.

In one he says, "The dealership emailed the cancelation documents to you last week. Did you receive them?"

"I need this situation remedied ASAP," Duane said in another email.

"I didn't know what to do at that point, I was so frustrated... So I said, you know what, let me try Joe. Let me see what they're going to do," Duane explained.

We contacted Veritas.

They said everything goes through dealers because warranties are only sold through them, not directly to consumers.

Veritas says they ask for a notarized signature to protect consumers, and they say Veritas handled Duane's issue per policy.

Then they contacted him.

"Two days later, I get the check," Duane said.

After months of trying, he finally got his refund.

"$2,200! I didn't have it before I talked to you so it's a beautiful thing," he said.

Another problem SOLVED!

