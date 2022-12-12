Watch Now
Getting a bigger tax refund: steps to take by the end of the year

Posted at 4:00 AM, Dec 12, 2022
You'll notice some changes involving tax rates and deductions as you file your taxes next year, and there may be some things you should be doing before year's end to increase your refund or lower your tax bill.

Today, we've got free help for you.

The Let Joe Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona for a tax answer phone bank. During the event, you can call and talk to an attorney about your tax issues for free.

It could be a problem you're having with the IRS and how to handle it, or maybe your issue is that you can't get your refund released or any information about a previous tax filing.

Tonight, on ABC15 News at 5 and 6, join me as we look at the tax changes.

You can get free advice from an attorney who may be able to help with your tax issue between 5 and 7 p.m.

To reach an attorney, starting at 5 p.m., call 1-855-522-1515.

