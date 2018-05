PHOENIX - Get an eviction notice? Can't get your security deposit back? What is your landlord required to fix? The State Bar of Arizona is teaming up with ABC15 to get you free legal advice.

The "Let Joe Know, Ask a Lawyer Phone Bank" is this Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Attorneys will be in our studio answering questions about landlord / tenant issues. We'll also be on the Let Joe Know Facebook page answering questions you post there.

The number to call is 1-855-522-1515. (Please note that lawyers will only be available at this phone number from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, May 17.)