Get a ticket driving to Disney? Settlement may mean money back

If you drove through Orange County and used the 91 Express lanes Tollroad between June 29, 2015, and May 27, 2021, this settlement could be for you.

The section of road is between Corona and Anaheim and the settlement affects drivers who paid tolls with a Fastrak account or got a toll violation.

You could get up to $15 back or you could have part of your penalty forgiven.

The Orange County Transportation Authority claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is November 8, 2021.

From driving to walking and having joint trouble.

Another lawsuit settlement involves Move Free joint supplements and allegations they don't provide the health benefits advertised.

Several Move Free products are involved.

If you bought one of them between May 28, 2015, and June 24, 2021, you get up to $22 per bottle and up to an estimated $66 back.

The business claims no wrongdoing in reaching this settlement.

The deadline to file a claim is November 8, 2021.

Finally, the EpiPen is a potentially life-saving device for people with severe allergic reactions.

But the price skyrocketed to more than $500.

A lawsuit alleged the makers, Pfizer and Mylan tried to create a monopoly.

The settlement means if you bought an EpiPen between Aug. 24, 2011, and Nov. 1, 2020, you could qualify for part of the $345 million dollar settlement.

No individual settlement amount has been announced yet.

The business claims no wrongdoing in reaching this settlement.

The deadline to file a claim is November 12, 2021.

