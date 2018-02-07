Free Tide detergent for a year? Deals may not be as good as they sound

It's an ad you may have seen in the mail.

It promises free laundry detergent for a year. But you have to call a phone number to get it.

The flyer says it comes from a business called Particulate Health Services Consumer Product Department in Tempe.

We couldn't find it listed anywhere. And there's no word on what happens when you call the number.

So Valley homeowner Karen did call. She's told it would be a 20 minute sales pitch about some cleaning product.

We were there with hidden cameras when the salesperson arrives.

Turns out, he's selling a vacuum/air filter hybrid. He says there is no obligation to buy. And he doesn't use any high pressure as he demonstrates how the device works.

But instead of 20 minutes, the presentation took an hour. That's when Karen gets the price... $3295. She calls that far too high.

The salesperson then offers a series of discounts dropping the price to $2995, then $1895 and finally $1495 taxes included.

Karen said no.

But we weren't here to judge the presentation. We wanted to know if Karen would get the free Tide detergent for a year? Yes she did.

The salesperson had the Tide out from the beginning. We found it cost about $30. You have to decide if it's worth it.

If you can't find a business name anywhere, that's a concern. Make sure you ask a lot of questions if you decide to allow someone in your home. And never do it alone.

The business owner says it's a newer business and that he always provides the freebies promised.