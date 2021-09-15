Four lawsuit settlements that could mean money for you

PHOENIX — They are popular products that are supposed to kill mosquitoes, help your dogs, and maintain your digestive health.

But lawsuits involving each of them allege the products make claims that are not true.

The recent wet weather has brought a lot of mosquitoes around. Topicalization's Scott Hardy says if you turned to certain citronella candles and foggers for relief, a class-action lawsuit has been filed that says the claims manufacturers were making "weren't actually true."

The lawsuit involves certain citronella candles sold under the Cutter and Repel brands. The foggers are marketed under Black Flag, Hot Shot, Spectracide, and more brands.

The settlement means if you bought between May 4, 2015, and June 7, 2021, you could get up to $14 without proof of purchase, and more with it.

The company claims no wrongdoing in settling the lawsuit. The deadline to file a claim is Sept. 20, 2021.

Click here to see if you qualify for this settlement.

Fiber products are advertised as being good for your digestive health. Some Benefiber supplements also advertised as being "100% natural."

A class-action suit alleges that's not true. The suit targets a number of Benefiber prebiotic fiber products.

If you bought one between June 19, 2014, and June 8, 2021, you could get up to $60 without proof of purchase and a refund for all products with receipts. The company claims no wrongdoing in settling this suit.

The deadline to file a claim is Oct. 6, 2021.

Click here to see if you qualify for this settlement.

Some dogs have allergies to grains, so owners have to look for foods labeled grain-free.

A lawsuit alleges some Diamond Pet Foods claim to be grain-free but that lab tests detected grain in the foods. Brands affected include Taste of the Wild and Costco's Kirkland Nature's Domain Dog food.

If you bought between March 12, 2017, and May 3, 2021, the settlement means you could get up to $100 back.

The company claims no wrongdoing in settling the suit.

The deadline to file a claim is Oct. 4, 2021.

Click here to see if you qualify for this settlement.

Finally, another filing deadline we told you about is coming up on October 1. It involves Neuriva brain supplements.

The company claimed no wrongdoing.

Click here to find out more about this lawsuit and settlement.