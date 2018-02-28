Former HOA board member says community vote 'not feasible'

Current
Partly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 44°
HI: 61°
LO: 44°
HI: 61°
LO: 44°
Partly Cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 44°
HI: 61°
LO: 44°
HI: 61°
LO: 44°
Let Joe Know protects YOU the consumer. We expose scams and hold businesses accountable for their contracts and agreements. Most important, we share consumer red flags before they hit your wallet!
ABC15's Let Joe Know reports air every weekday during ABC15 News at 6pm. You can also find them here and on the Let Joe Know Facebook page.
Want to help Let Joe Know? Become a volunteer! Call 1-855-323-1515 and leave your name, number to start helping us help others.
SO YOU WANT TO KNOW: COMMON QUESTIONS, EASY ANSWERS
REAL CHECK?
3-DAY CANCEL RULE
HOA DISPUTES
DEBT COLLECTORS
STOP JUNK MAIL
CHECKING CHARITIES
RENTAL DEPOSITS
ERASING ELECTRONICS
HIRING CONTRACTORS
PREVENT ID THEFT
IMPROVE CREDIT SCORES
CALL BLOCKERS
HOME WARRANTIES
WEBSITES YOU WANT TO KNOW
Free credit report
Class action settlements
Check businesses complaints
Contractor licenses
Latest recalls
Owed unclaimed money