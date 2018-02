Tired of remembering so many passwords?

Try a password manager.

Data Doctors Ken Colburn says it's like a secure locker where all your passwords are stores.

You can put the program on your computer and phone.

It takes only one password to get in and it uses stored passwords whenever you need them.

If you want all the bells and whistles, password managers can cost you.

But Colburn says there are free managers that offer what you need.

His recommendation is Lastpass.

If you're worried what happens if the program manager is hacked, Colburn says the information is encrypted.

That means the information is coded to make it much tougher for hackers to see.