Getting the best flight deals: fly Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday

With Spring Break just weeks away and summer close, you may be making travel plans.

How about getting a round trip flight from Phoenix to Colombia for $296, or a round trip to Barcelona for $371?

Willis Orlando says he found those deals in just the last couple of weeks.

Orlando is with Scott's Cheap Flights.

It is an email subscription service promising to find customized domestic and international flights 40% to 90% below average rates.

There are free and paid plans.

Orlando says you have to act quickly to get the best deals.

He says those Colombia and Barcelona round trips for less than $400 were back up to more than $700 in just a day or two.

Orlando joined us for an abc15/Let Joe Know Facebook Live taking your travel questions.

He says some coronavirus rules are being relaxed around the world.

But most places still require a vaccine or negative coronavirus test result and depending on the country, there are still restrictions.

"Their rules on the ground are quite a bit tighter. You can't do indoor dining without a green pass so think twice before you go if you're not vaccinated," he says.

Before booking travel out of the country, go to the U.S. Department of State website and check your destination for any travel warnings or advisories.

To get the best flight deals, Orlando says fly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

He also says be flexible with your days and times.

And if it's an international flight, consider taking it out of a city with better international rates.

"If you're in Arizona consider hopping a little flight. We saw $90 round trip flights from Phoenix to San Francisco this week. San Francisco gets some incredible deals. So, you tack those (prices) to an international flight, you're still going to save yourself a few hundred bucks," Orlando says.

He says if you find one of those great rates in or out of the U.S., don't wait.

"Under federal law, you get a full day to get a full cash refund. So, book it and ask your wife. Book it and ask your friends about it," he says.

Check out the 24-hour cancellation rule and other travel rights.

However, if you're planning a trip to Mexico, COVID can be a concern. There have also been advisories about violence in certain parts.