Flight delayed overnight and now you have hotel costs? Good luck getting airlines to pay expenses

PHOENIX — If your flight is canceled, and the delay means an overnight stay, will airlines reimburse you for a hotel room or other expenses?

Many passengers are finding that answer is maybe.

Because of a flight delay, Carla Kelczewski ended up missing her Phoenix connection and was stuck in Orlando, Florida.

"They're telling me I can't get out of Florida for 2 1/2 days," Carla explained.

That was the next Frontier flight.

She was not able to afford a last-minute ticket on another flight, so she stayed.

"We had to scramble to find a hotel room at 12:30 at night," she said.

Michelle and Gregg Smith say they were in Iowa getting ready to catch their American Airlines flight back to Phoenix when it was canceled.

"There were no other flights they could put us on for the rest of the day," Michelle said.

The couple was told the only option was a flight the next day, which meant another night in Des Moines.

"'Are you going to compensate us? We have to get another hotel night, have to get food and get the rental car,'" explained Michelle.

Airlines must give you a cash refund if they cancel or cause a significant change to your flight. There's no requirement, however, they reimburse you for expenses because of those delays.

That's unlike the European Union where reimbursements are required in certain situations.

It's a big problem for stranded passengers like Carla.

"'Two different managers let me know you're supposed to have hotel and transportation for me. What do you mean you have nothing?'" she said she was told.

"That family is probably out hundreds if not thousands of dollars," explained Teresa Murray, with US Public Interest Group (PIRG).

On a Department of Transportation site, all 10 major U.S. airlines "commit" to providing meals or vouchers for flights delayed three hours or more.

All but Frontier Airlines commit to also covering hotel accommodations for overnight delays.

After Southwest canceled thousands of December flights, the airline promised to reimburse passengers for expenses, but there's no law enforcing it.

"They dragged their feet, made all kinds of excuses," said Michelle.

The Smiths say eventually, American Airlines reimbursed them $231 of the $340 they spent on overnight costs.

They're pushing for more.

"We didn't expect to be stuck in Florida for two days" and had to spend more than $1,000, Carla said.

"We had no clothing with us," she added.

Frontier says Carla's case was "an uncontrollable delay."

In a statement to us, Frontier says:

...this was an uncontrollable delay (weather, Air Traffic Control, etc.). In these situations, the customer can choose to either take the next available Frontier flight or request a refund and make their own arrangements. They opted for the next available flight. For delays outside of our control, we do not reimburse for hotel, transportation, or other expenses. However, in this case we made an exception and provided each member of the group with $50 travel vouchers. Additionally, in November the customer was issued a check in the amount of $92.37 following the submission of a hotel receipt, which, once again, was a one-time exception to our standard policies for uncontrollable delays.

Carla said she's not happy with the outcome, "They pretty much said you're on your own, figure it out and let us know what you want to do."

Thanks to our Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer Grant for working to help Carla and the Smiths try to get their reimbursements.

The government is looking at strengthening passenger rights for flight delays.

You can give the Department of Transportation your thoughts on new regulations and file a complaint, here.