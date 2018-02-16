Want to work from home?

Arizona has more people doing it than most other states.

Flexjobs.com posts legitimate work from home telecommute jobs.

And in the Valley, there are current jobs available from Amazon, Groupon, Dell and more.

They can come with benefits and some don't demand a degree.

But be careful.

This is an industry full of scams.

Flexjobs weeds them out before allowing a business to post on their site.

Most scams will demand money upfront for something.

Or they will send you a big check that you will later find is fake.

Brie Reynolds with Flexjobs says if you're looking for a job, try searching for telecommute or remote access jobs.

If you search for "work from home" jobs, you may find many more scams.

You can also find links to possible jobs on the Let Joe Know Facebook page.