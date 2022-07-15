Fighting for refunds? You're not on your own!

Does a business owe you a refund? Is there work you paid for but didn't get? Maybe you bought a product that doesn't work, and you can't get your money back. It can be frustrating fighting these battles alone.

James says he's been doing that for months.

He says he canceled his gym club membership in October "for surgical and health issues," but James says it somehow restarted again and the gym wants back payments.

He let me know saying he wants to stop "the harassing phone calls."

Our Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer Joe took the case to the club.

Just two weeks later, James had "great news."

He says, "they finally canceled my membership. Thank you so much for the help."

Most health clubs want access to your bank account for auto payments. Before you give that information, you need to understand all the cancellation rules.

We're happy about the good news for James — and for David, who had a missing refund issue.

David worked for months trying to get $427 he says a propane company owed him but got nowhere until he let me know.

Our problem solver Ellen took no time getting to the right person and got a promise David would "be getting a check in the next day or so."

In less than two weeks, even Ellen was excited to get a message from David saying "he got his refund check today. Yippee!"

Problem solved!

A trip to Hawaii sounds great anytime.

Alicia and her husband booked flights six months early, but when the time came to fly, Alicia says her husband's "fatal lung disease" had progressed and "flying was not recommended" by the doctor.

The airline gave them credits, but Alicia says with her husband's health, "we will not be flying anywhere."

When Alicia let me know, our volunteer Cathy went to the third-party travel seller.

Even though the tickets were nonrefundable, Cathy got some good news.

Alicia emailed saying "finally today, I received my refund."

She says, "without your help, I most likely would have given up."

Now there's $800 back in Alicia's pocket.

Thanks to the airline for helping her.

And I need your help.

If you're a real problem solver, don't give up, and have a few hours a week to help other people, I invite you to be part of the Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team!

Please give me your contact information and I will get back to you. Email me at joe@abc15.com.