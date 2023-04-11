FBI warns against using airport phone charging stations

PHOENIX — With summer travel on the horizon, air travelers have a lot to think about.

There's packing, making flights on time, and now scammers attacking your phone.

Between flight delays and long layovers, we drain the batteries on our devices.

Most airports now have free charging areas and USB ports under seats in waiting areas so you can plug in.

The FBI warns-beware!

Their Denver office says you could be a victim of "juice jacking."

They say you should avoid free charging stations at airports, hotels, and shopping centers.

Here's how it works:

A scammer puts malware or monitoring software into a public USB port. That gives them the ability to steal data off a phone when it plugs in. It could include passwords, addresses, and banking information.

Victims could even have their phones locked through the software.

A spokesperson for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport tells us they regularly maintain charging stations and remove any cables and cords left behind that could contain malware.

So, protect yourself by carrying your own charger and USB cord.

Data Doctors Ken Colburn says if you must use public USB ports, use a cord that can only be used for charging and not allow communication with other devices.

When charging, keep your phone off.

Scammers can't manipulate it that way.

