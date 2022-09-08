Family out $7K with leaking roof after company stops responding

"We've been losing shingles, have pinhole leaks in a couple of places, and parts of the kitchen are falling apart because the water is inside the walls."

Bryan Coil listed the issues he and his family face because of their old roof. So, when a representative of Hudson Construction AZ LLC knocked on the door, he thought it was good timing.

"We did a little bit of recon on them and [they] had some good reviews at first," said Bryan.

He and his wife signed a contract in April. Through their insurance, they gave Hudson Construction a check worth more than $7,600.

Bryan says the company went silent for weeks, but then asked for more money. He says the company told him they had not ordered parts yet and prices went up.

After that, Bryan says communication stopped again.

"We tried to email, we tried to call, text...we got no responses until we started actually saying 'since you guys are not responding, we need our money back'," Bryan said.

The state's Registrar of Contractors has revoked Hudson's license. As of early August, the agency tells us they received 15 complaints for "abandonment".

The Let Joe Know team asked the company about Bryan's refund. They responded in an email, writing they "will not be commenting."

The Let Joe Know team found another business, Patterson Construction and Restoration, listed to the same person's name and address as Hudson Construction. We checked it out, but the shop was closed.

As for Bryan, he's filed a complaint with the Registrar of Contractors.

If you're hiring a contractor, never give too much money upfront. Always check licenses as well as the business and owners' name online because you may get more information.