Fact or Fiction: Infrastructure Bill has a per-mile driving tax

At more than a trillion dollars in cost, the Infrastructure Bill in front of Congress has many promises contained in its pages.

$110 billion for roads and bridges. It also allocates money for airports, public transportation, the power grid and expanding internet access.

What's not included - A tax for the miles you drive to fund all those projects.

The idea went viral on social media as people took time to dive into the more than 2,700-page bill.

The post claimed Americans would be charged eight cents for each mile they travel; estimating it would cost an extra $1,200 a year for the average 15,000 miles people travel.

But here's the thing - this is not true and there is no tax.

People got the idea from a pilot program that would be created if the bill passed.

The bill reads, "The Secretary shall establish a program to test the feasibility of a road usage fee and other user-based alternative revenue mechanisms"

The pilot program would look at how potential costs would impact different income groups and rural versus urban drivers.

Many experts say if this was ever put into place it would replace the gas tax and cities, counties and states could then apply for grants to get money for local projects.

But just like the discussion about charging taxes on digital transactions made through Venmo or Cash App, this is just another proposal. No new taxes have been created - as of now.