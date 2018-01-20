Don't fall for fake 'Hamilton' tickets

Hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" is the hottest ticket in town if you can get your hands on one.

Viewer Sara let me know, she thought she'd found a good deal on Craigslist.com.

She found tickets for $250 a piece. But when the seller sent a picture of the tickets, she says she thinks "they aren't even real seats." Sara stopped responding and let me know.

There are still plenty of Hamilton tickets available on the resale market. But if you're looking for cheap seats, even Craigslist won't get you there.

We found tickets ranging from $250 to $700.

Not much of a discount since Will Furniss with TicketLobsterPlus.com says prices have fallen significantly.

"About a month ago you had upper level get in seats were about $750 now you're looking in the $300 price range," he says.

So how can you tell if they are real? Furniss says hard tickets will be perforated and "will have a UPC and product code. Each one is going to be in a unique section and row the seat is all going to be unique."

We found that seat numbers are an important clue.

At ASU Gammage seat number one is located in the middle of the row. Even numbers are on one side, and odd are on another.

Also, beware of tickets that have been printed from PDF.

"It's basically an electronic ticket, and they're going to make multiple copies of that," said Furniss.

If you still decide Craigslist is too good to pass up, Furniss recommends finding out as much about the person you are buying from as possible.

That can include taking a picture of their driver's license or plates, so you have information to give police if something goes wrong.

Viewer Sara ended up getting legitimate tickets from Ticketmaster, which the folks at ASU Gammage say is the best way to go.